Meter Governance Price Down 14.7% Over Last 7 Days (MTRG)

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 19th. In the last seven days, Meter Governance has traded down 14.7% against the dollar. One Meter Governance coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.46 or 0.00002280 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Meter Governance has a market capitalization of $52.52 million and approximately $419,999.85 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Meter Governance alerts:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001150 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001560 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000013 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Meter Governance Coin Profile

Meter Governance uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 1st, 2018. Meter Governance’s total supply is 46,506,559 coins and its circulating supply is 35,894,332 coins. Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @meter_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Meter Governance is www.meter.io. The official message board for Meter Governance is medium.com/meter-io.

Buying and Selling Meter Governance

According to CryptoCompare, “Meter Governance (MTRG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. Meter Governance has a current supply of 46,500,190 with 35,889,551 in circulation. The last known price of Meter Governance is 1.37572637 USD and is down -4.63 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 31 active market(s) with $321,065.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.meter.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meter Governance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Meter Governance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Meter Governance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Meter Governance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Meter Governance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.