Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Acquires 208 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 24.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of O. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Realty Income in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Realty Income by 423.0% during the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Realty Income by 62.7% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Realty Income by 302.1% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. 70.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of O stock opened at $52.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $44.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.29, a PEG ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 0.92. Realty Income Co. has a 12 month low of $45.03 and a 12 month high of $64.18.

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.72). Realty Income had a return on equity of 4.06% and a net margin of 21.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. Realty Income’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a may 24 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.257 per share. This represents a yield of 5.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 30th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 244.45%.

In other Realty Income news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.23, for a total transaction of $271,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,257 shares in the company, valued at $339,317.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

O has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Realty Income from $67.75 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Realty Income from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Realty Income from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.96.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

