National Bankshares Trims MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) Target Price to C$57.00

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY – Free Report) had its target price reduced by National Bankshares from C$59.00 to C$57.00 in a research report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of MTY Food Group from C$65.00 to C$60.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of MTY Food Group from C$62.00 to C$55.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on MTY Food Group from C$66.00 to C$48.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Acumen Capital boosted their price objective on shares of MTY Food Group from C$60.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on MTY Food Group from C$65.00 to C$60.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$54.29.

Shares of TSE MTY opened at C$46.61 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$51.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$53.05. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 10.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.98, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.57. MTY Food Group has a 1-year low of C$44.48 and a 1-year high of C$68.60.

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The company reported C$0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.83 by C($0.12). The business had revenue of C$278.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$263.20 million. MTY Food Group had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 13.23%. On average, research analysts expect that MTY Food Group will post 4.0429722 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd. MTY Food Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.24%.

MTY Food Group Inc operates and franchises quick-service, fast-casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It also sells retail products under a multitude of banners. The company was formerly known as iNsu Innovations Group Inc and changed its name to MTY Food Group Inc in July 2003.

