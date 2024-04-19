National Bankshares Trims Newmont (TSE:NGT) Target Price to C$69.00

Newmont (TSE:NGT – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at National Bankshares from C$71.00 to C$69.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 28.37% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Newmont in a research note on Monday, April 8th.

TSE NGT traded up C$0.69 on Friday, hitting C$53.75. 91,039 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 243,042. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$47.08 and its 200 day moving average is C$49.91. Newmont has a 52 week low of C$39.96 and a 52 week high of C$68.15. The company has a market capitalization of C$61.81 billion, a PE ratio of -13.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.67, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Newmont (TSE:NGT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.70 by C($0.02). Newmont had a negative net margin of 21.11% and a negative return on equity of 10.23%. The firm had revenue of C$5.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.37 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Newmont will post 3.4813847 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

