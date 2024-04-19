Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Stake Raised by Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 107,543 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares during the quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $7,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Mondelez International during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Mondelez International during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mondelez International in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th. StockNews.com lowered Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup cut their price target on Mondelez International from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Mondelez International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.89.

NASDAQ MDLZ traded up $0.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $67.50. 3,978,405 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,534,901. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.75 and a 1-year high of $78.59. The company has a market cap of $90.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $70.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.06. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 13.77%. The business had revenue of $9.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. Mondelez International’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.83%.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

