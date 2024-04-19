Stelco (TSE:STLC) Price Target Lowered to C$49.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Stelco (TSE:STLC – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$52.00 to C$49.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 20.69% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on STLC. National Bankshares lowered their price target on Stelco from C$55.00 to C$54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Stelco from C$46.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Stelco from C$56.00 to C$50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, UBS Group set a C$51.00 price target on Stelco and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Stelco presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$50.50.

Stelco Price Performance

About Stelco

STLC traded down C$1.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$40.60. 82,528 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 166,076. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$41.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$42.16. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.03 and a beta of 2.35. Stelco has a one year low of C$32.93 and a one year high of C$51.10.

Stelco Holdings Inc is Canada-based company and owner of one of the technologically advanced integrated steelmaking facilities in North America. The Company produce flat-rolled value-added steels, including coated, cold-rolled and hot-rolled steel products as well as metallurgical coke. With gauge, crown, and shape control, as well as reliable uniformity of mechanical properties, The Company’s steel products are supplied to customers in the construction, automotive and energy industries across Canada and the United States, as well as to a variety of steel service centers, which are regional distributors of steel products.

