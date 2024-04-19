BMO Capital Markets Raises Wajax (TSE:WJX) Price Target to C$36.00

Wajax (TSE:WJX – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential upside of 7.85% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on WJX. Scotiabank increased their price target on Wajax from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Wajax from C$34.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th.

Wajax Stock Performance

TSE:WJX traded up C$1.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$33.38. The stock had a trading volume of 27,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,323. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$32.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$30.56. The stock has a market capitalization of C$723.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.90. Wajax has a 52 week low of C$21.63 and a 52 week high of C$34.96.

Wajax (TSE:WJX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The company reported C$0.83 earnings per share for the quarter. Wajax had a return on equity of 17.12% and a net margin of 3.76%. The company had revenue of C$542.60 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Wajax will post 3.9178404 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Wajax

Wajax Corporation provides equipment, parts, and services to construction, forestry, mining, industrial and commercial, oil sands, transportation, metal processing, government, utilities, and oil and gas sectors. The company offers compact excavators, dump trucks, excavators, wheel loaders, and wheeled excavators; aerial devices, boom lifts, cranes, digger derricks, drills, lifts, and material and scissor lifts; marine, off and on highway engines, and transmissions; and feller bunchers, felling heads, flail debarkers, forwarders, grinders, harvesting heads, log loaders, mulchers, skidders, track and wheel harvesters, and woodchippers.

