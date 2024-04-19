Pan American Silver (TSE:PAAS) PT Raised to C$34.50

Pan American Silver (TSE:PAAS – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at National Bankshares from C$32.00 to C$34.50 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 31.23% from the company’s current price.

Pan American Silver Stock Up 0.1 %

TSE PAAS traded up C$0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$26.29. 324,135 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 779,019. The company has a market cap of C$9.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.82, a P/E/G ratio of 24.57 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$20.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$20.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.25. Pan American Silver has a 1-year low of C$16.50 and a 1-year high of C$28.31.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Senior Officer Sean Mcaleer purchased 17,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$13.33 per share, with a total value of C$234,621.33. In other Pan American Silver news, Senior Officer Sean Mcaleer acquired 17,601 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$13.33 per share, with a total value of C$234,621.33. Also, Director Gillian Winckler acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$17.02 per share, for a total transaction of C$51,060.00. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Pan American Silver Company Profile

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Bolivia, Argentina, Chile, and Brazil. The company was formerly known as Pan American Minerals Corp. and changed its name to Pan American Silver Corp.

