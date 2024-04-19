Linamar (TSE:LNR) Price Target Cut to C$90.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Linamar (TSE:LNR – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at CIBC from C$91.50 to C$90.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 39.64% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Linamar from C$82.00 to C$85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$82.20.

Linamar Stock Performance

Shares of Linamar stock traded down C$0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$64.45. 16,976 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,872. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$68.33 and a 200-day moving average of C$64.48. Linamar has a 1 year low of C$56.78 and a 1 year high of C$78.89. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.45.

Linamar (TSE:LNR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported C$1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.75 by C$0.23. Linamar had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 9.93%. The company had revenue of C$2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.40 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Linamar will post 10.0864553 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Senior Officer Michael Willard Russell sold 2,022 shares of Linamar stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$69.18, for a total transaction of C$139,881.96. 35.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Linamar

Linamar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces engineered products in Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and rest of North America. It operates through two segments, Mobility and Industrial. The Mobility segment focuses on light metal casting, forging, machining, and assembly for electrified powered vehicle markets.

