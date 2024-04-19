Ninepoint Partners LP Invests $670,000 in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Ninepoint Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 4,177 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $670,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in T-Mobile US by 232.1% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 176 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the third quarter worth $26,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 63.3% during the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 209 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in T-Mobile US in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. 42.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

T-Mobile US Price Performance

Shares of T-Mobile US stock traded up $0.93 during trading on Friday, hitting $161.78. 1,683,921 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,472,168. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.92 and a twelve month high of $168.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $192.01 billion, a PE ratio of 23.21, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $162.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.94.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $20.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.67 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 10.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.52%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TMUS has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $176.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $184.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $185.93.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on TMUS

Insider Buying and Selling at T-Mobile US

In other news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 170,703 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.98, for a total transaction of $27,309,065.94. Following the sale, the director now owns 679,434,731 shares in the company, valued at $108,695,968,265.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Callie R. Field sold 5,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.44, for a total value of $984,363.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,274,364.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 170,703 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.98, for a total value of $27,309,065.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 679,434,731 shares in the company, valued at $108,695,968,265.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,006,369 shares of company stock worth $974,765,696 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Profile

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.