Ninepoint Partners LP Invests $117,000 in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Ninepoint Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY purchased a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,873,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 20,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 3,182 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 97,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 3,601 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,460,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,478,000 after purchasing an additional 42,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $587,000. 98.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Host Hotels & Resorts

In other news, CEO James F. Risoleo sold 28,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total transaction of $591,981.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,225,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,826,140.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HST shares. UBS Group dropped their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Host Hotels & Resorts has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.33.

Host Hotels & Resorts Trading Up 0.5 %

HST stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,443,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,965,394. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.92 and a 52 week high of $21.31. The stock has a market cap of $13.14 billion, a PE ratio of 17.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.77.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Host Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 13.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

Host Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. This is a boost from Host Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Host Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is 76.92%.

About Host Hotels & Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 42,000 rooms.

