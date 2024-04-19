Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group Has $121,000 Holdings in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTU)

Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its position in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTU – Free Report) by 29.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,314 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 526 shares during the quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group’s holdings in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF were worth $121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LCTU. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 69.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF in the third quarter worth $63,000. ORG Partners LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 53.0% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 25.9% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 37.5% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the period.

BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:LCTU opened at $54.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.23. BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF has a 12 month low of $44.42 and a 12 month high of $57.55.

About BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF

The BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (LCTU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of large- and mid-cap US firms in the Russell 1000 Index that are selected and weighted with a preference for lower carbon emissions.

