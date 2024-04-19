Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group Has $42,000 Stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 30.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,723 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $12,521,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 300,122 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $212,033,000 after acquiring an additional 49,631 shares in the last quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,600,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 82.9% during the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 470 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 1,455.0% during the 4th quarter. CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong now owns 15,550 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $10,986,000 after acquiring an additional 14,550 shares in the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NOW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $750.00 to $830.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $765.00 to $870.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $820.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $780.00 to $870.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $875.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ServiceNow has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $780.37.

ServiceNow Trading Down 0.7 %

NOW opened at $731.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $150.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $766.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $700.64. ServiceNow, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $427.68 and a fifty-two week high of $815.32.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.34. ServiceNow had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at ServiceNow

In other ServiceNow news, insider Paul John Smith sold 1,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $781.06, for a total value of $1,402,002.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $776,373.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Paul John Smith sold 1,795 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $781.06, for a total transaction of $1,402,002.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 994 shares in the company, valued at $776,373.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 5,030 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $753.08, for a total transaction of $3,787,992.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,935,655.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,164 shares of company stock valued at $9,940,303. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About ServiceNow

(Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.