Oppenheimer Increases Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) Price Target to $412.00

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Oppenheimer from $405.00 to $412.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CSL. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $455.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $400.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $390.33.

CSL opened at $367.53 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $367.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $315.04. Carlisle Companies has a 1-year low of $205.10 and a 1-year high of $403.44. The company has a market cap of $17.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.12, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.93.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The conglomerate reported $4.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.70. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 28.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Carlisle Companies will post 18.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.31%.

In other news, CEO D Christian Koch sold 6,454 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.53, for a total value of $2,242,958.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,114,169.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Lori A. Snyder sold 8,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.64, for a total value of $2,751,423.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,770,203.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO D Christian Koch sold 6,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.53, for a total transaction of $2,242,958.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,652 shares in the company, valued at $30,114,169.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,255 shares of company stock valued at $5,231,360. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CSL. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Carlisle Companies by 88.9% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 85 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. 89.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

