OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.86.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of OptimizeRx in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of OptimizeRx in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Barclays began coverage on OptimizeRx in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of OptimizeRx in a research note on Monday, April 1st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

OptimizeRx Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OPRX. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of OptimizeRx by 290.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in OptimizeRx by 215.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,462 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of OptimizeRx by 248.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in OptimizeRx during the third quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of OptimizeRx in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:OPRX opened at $9.35 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.36 and a 200 day moving average of $11.95. OptimizeRx has a 1-year low of $6.92 and a 1-year high of $16.65.

OptimizeRx Company Profile

OptimizeRx Corporation, a digital health technology company, provides various solutions to life sciences organizations, healthcare providers (HCPs), and patients. Its products and applications include Evidence-Based Physician Engagement solution to assist HCPs in identifying patients who may be qualified for specific therapies, raise awareness of patient access pathways, and identify early indicators of non-adherence among patient populations; and Point of Care Banner messaging solution to deliver a variety of awareness and messaging within the clinical workflow.

