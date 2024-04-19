OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.86.
Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of OptimizeRx in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of OptimizeRx in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Barclays began coverage on OptimizeRx in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of OptimizeRx in a research note on Monday, April 1st.
NASDAQ:OPRX opened at $9.35 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.36 and a 200 day moving average of $11.95. OptimizeRx has a 1-year low of $6.92 and a 1-year high of $16.65.
OptimizeRx Corporation, a digital health technology company, provides various solutions to life sciences organizations, healthcare providers (HCPs), and patients. Its products and applications include Evidence-Based Physician Engagement solution to assist HCPs in identifying patients who may be qualified for specific therapies, raise awareness of patient access pathways, and identify early indicators of non-adherence among patient populations; and Point of Care Banner messaging solution to deliver a variety of awareness and messaging within the clinical workflow.
