Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) Receives $39.11 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.60.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BIP. TD Securities reduced their target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BIP. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 8.9% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 15,264 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Insight Folios Inc grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 15,591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 12,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. 57.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BIP stock opened at $26.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.43 and a 200-day moving average of $28.68. The company has a market cap of $12.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 188.08 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a 12-month low of $21.03 and a 12-month high of $37.32.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.99). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 0.79% and a net margin of 1.34%. The business had revenue of $4.97 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.15%. This is an increase from Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,157.23%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 2,900 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 8.1 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 0.6 million long-term contracted sub-metering services.

