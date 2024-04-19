Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) Receives $39.11 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.60.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on BIP. TD Securities reduced their target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th.
BIP stock opened at $26.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.43 and a 200-day moving average of $28.68. The company has a market cap of $12.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 188.08 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a 12-month low of $21.03 and a 12-month high of $37.32.
Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.99). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 0.79% and a net margin of 1.34%. The business had revenue of $4.97 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.15%. This is an increase from Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,157.23%.
Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 2,900 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 8.1 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 0.6 million long-term contracted sub-metering services.
