Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown

First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown cut its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,861 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,360 shares during the period. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter worth $30,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 304.9% during the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 52,350.0% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the period. 68.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PFE traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.84. 15,257,789 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,113,340. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.23 and a 52 week high of $40.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.74. The company has a market cap of $146.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.61.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.29. Pfizer had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The company had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday. Argus cut shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. TD Cowen lowered shares of Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.88.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PFE

About Pfizer

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.