Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown

First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown cut its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,861 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,360 shares during the period. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter worth $30,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 304.9% during the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 52,350.0% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the period. 68.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Pfizer Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:PFE traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.84. 15,257,789 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,113,340. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.23 and a 52 week high of $40.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.74. The company has a market cap of $146.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.61.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday. Argus cut shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. TD Cowen lowered shares of Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.88.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PFE
About Pfizer
Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Pfizer
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- Comprehensive Analysis of PayPal Stock
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- Intuitive Surgical Stock Can Trend Much Higher This Year
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- Alibaba Stock Analysis: Insights, Trends, and Future Predictions
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.