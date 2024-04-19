Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC

Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $26.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 188.89% from the stock’s previous close.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Phathom Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 386,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 845,852. The stock has a market capitalization of $526.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.60 and its 200 day moving average is $8.75. Phathom Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $6.07 and a 1-year high of $17.02.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $0.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.33) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Phathom Pharmaceuticals will post -4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Phathom Pharmaceuticals

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Phathom Pharmaceuticals

In other Phathom Pharmaceuticals news, insider Terrie Curran sold 16,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.11, for a total transaction of $153,512.61. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 410,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,742,242.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Molly Henderson sold 3,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total value of $38,128.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 95,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,057,419.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Terrie Curran sold 16,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.11, for a total value of $153,512.61. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 410,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,742,242.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,723,989 shares of company stock valued at $30,191,635. Company insiders own 27.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 112.6% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 2,927 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 20.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 2,715.2% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 4,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 355.4% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 5,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 371.4% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 6,641 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada for an investigational potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach.

