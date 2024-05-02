Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Sells 6,791 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lowered its stake in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 75.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,177 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 6,791 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new position in Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Yum! Brands

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 7,078 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.37, for a total transaction of $979,382.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 172,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,817,351.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 7,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.37, for a total transaction of $979,382.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 172,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,817,351.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP David Eric Russell sold 9,919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.63, for a total transaction of $1,285,799.97. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,419,025.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,064 shares of company stock worth $3,228,698 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on YUM shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Yum! Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Barclays reduced their target price on Yum! Brands from $146.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.75.

Yum! Brands Stock Down 4.2 %

Shares of YUM stock opened at $135.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $38.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.21, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.07. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.53 and a 52-week high of $143.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $138.30 and its 200 day moving average is $131.40.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The restaurant operator reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 22.57% and a negative return on equity of 17.76%. The company’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Yum! Brands

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

