3,404 Shares in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK) Bought by Alpha Cubed Investments LLC

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HACK. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF by 65.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $107,000. Sycomore Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period.

Amplify Cybersecurity ETF Price Performance

Shares of HACK stock opened at $62.29 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.21. Amplify Cybersecurity ETF has a one year low of $43.33 and a one year high of $67.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.11 and a beta of 1.37.

About Amplify Cybersecurity ETF

The ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (HACK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime Cyber Defense index. The fund tracks a tiered, equal-weighted index that targets companies actively involved in providing cybersecurity technology and services. HACK was launched on Nov 11, 2014 and is managed by ETF Managers Group.

