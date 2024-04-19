Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Holdings Raised by John G Ullman & Associates Inc.

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 144,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,150 shares during the period. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. owned about 0.14% of Portland General Electric worth $6,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Portland General Electric by 181.8% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Portland General Electric in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. IMA Wealth Inc. increased its position in Portland General Electric by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 786 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new position in Portland General Electric in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Portland General Electric by 44.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

POR has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays dropped their target price on Portland General Electric from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Bank of America lowered Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective (down previously from $43.00) on shares of Portland General Electric in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. UBS Group raised Portland General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $47.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Portland General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Portland General Electric news, COO Benjamin Felton sold 3,500 shares of Portland General Electric stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.60, for a total value of $142,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 31,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,297,170. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Portland General Electric Stock Performance

Shares of POR stock traded up $0.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $42.73. The stock had a trading volume of 453,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 960,014. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Portland General Electric has a one year low of $38.01 and a one year high of $51.58. The firm has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 17.91 and a beta of 0.57.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $725.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $740.21 million. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 7.80%. Portland General Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Portland General Electric will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

Portland General Electric Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.55%.

Portland General Electric Company Profile

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,254 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 413 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 554 miles of 115 kilovolt line; and served 934 thousand retail customers in 51 cities.

Further Reading

