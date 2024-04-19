Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Raised by Analyst

Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Nasdaq in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 17th. Zacks Research analyst T. De now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.69 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.68. The consensus estimate for Nasdaq’s current full-year earnings is $2.75 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Nasdaq’s FY2024 earnings at $2.71 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $0.76 EPS.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 19.28% and a net margin of 17.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays started coverage on Nasdaq in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Edward Jones started coverage on Nasdaq in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on Nasdaq from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Nasdaq from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.09.

Shares of NDAQ stock opened at $60.07 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.47, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.93. Nasdaq has a fifty-two week low of $46.88 and a fifty-two week high of $64.25.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.71%.

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 7,400 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.91, for a total value of $465,534.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,879,785.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Dubai Ltd Borse sold 31,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $1,798,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,341,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,383,809,610. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 7,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.91, for a total value of $465,534.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,879,785.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thoma Bravo L.P. acquired a new position in Nasdaq in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,166,454,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Nasdaq by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,065,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,620,131,000 after buying an additional 745,965 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Nasdaq by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,870,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,469,028,000 after buying an additional 196,739 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Nasdaq by 1.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,735,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $422,030,000 after buying an additional 125,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Nasdaq by 214.0% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,281,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $305,224,000 after buying an additional 4,280,846 shares during the last quarter. 72.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

