Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB) Shares Gap Up to $3.77

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $3.77, but opened at $3.95. Qurate Retail shares last traded at $3.95, with a volume of 502 shares traded.
Qurate Retail Trading Up 4.8 %
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.61, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.41.
Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter. Qurate Retail had a negative net margin of 1.33% and a positive return on equity of 14.46%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Qurate Retail
About Qurate Retail
Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Qurate Retail
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- Comprehensive Analysis of PayPal Stock
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- Intuitive Surgical Stock Can Trend Much Higher This Year
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- Alibaba Stock Analysis: Insights, Trends, and Future Predictions
Receive News & Ratings for Qurate Retail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qurate Retail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.