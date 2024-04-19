Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB) Shares Gap Up to $3.77

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $3.77, but opened at $3.95. Qurate Retail shares last traded at $3.95, with a volume of 502 shares traded.

Qurate Retail Trading Up 4.8 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.61, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter. Qurate Retail had a negative net margin of 1.33% and a positive return on equity of 14.46%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Qurate Retail

About Qurate Retail

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Qurate Retail by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 88,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 3,890 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Qurate Retail in the 2nd quarter worth $158,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Qurate Retail in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.

