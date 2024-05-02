Savant Capital LLC Buys 8,113 Shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEV)

Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEV – Free Report) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 136,168 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,113 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC owned about 0.79% of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF worth $3,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Family CFO Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Phillips Financial Management LLC lifted its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 270.2% during the third quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 2,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 37.1% in the third quarter. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC now owns 5,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 48.2% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 2,597 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of DFEV opened at $26.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $580.79 million, a PE ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 0.80. Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF has a 12 month low of $22.55 and a 12 month high of $26.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.82.

About Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (DFEV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes exhibiting value characteristics, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEV was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

