Savant Capital LLC Trims Stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Savant Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,708 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,143 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC owned about 0.08% of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF worth $3,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,302,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,346,000 after acquiring an additional 383,206 shares during the period. Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $17,235,000. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the third quarter worth $10,355,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the third quarter worth $8,160,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,549,000.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF stock opened at $77.84 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $79.74 and a 200 day moving average of $77.89. The company has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 1.21. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.47 and a fifty-two week high of $84.94.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.