Savant Capital LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Savant Capital LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,597 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $4,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFG. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $273,493,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $74,688,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,264,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 20.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,613,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,123,000 after purchasing an additional 273,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1,011.9% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 286,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,713,000 after purchasing an additional 260,607 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

EFG opened at $98.70 on Thursday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $67.58 and a 12-month high of $85.81. The company has a market cap of $11.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.40 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $101.77 and its 200 day moving average is $96.12.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.