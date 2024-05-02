Savant Capital LLC Raises Stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $4,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RSG. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 56.3% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 197 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Republic Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Republic Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Trading Down 3.0 %

RSG opened at $186.00 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $187.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $171.57. The company has a market cap of $58.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.63, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.67. Republic Services, Inc. has a one year low of $140.07 and a one year high of $196.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56.

Republic Services Dividend Announcement

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 17.75%. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 2nd. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.54%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on RSG. Citigroup upped their price target on Republic Services from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $175.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Republic Services from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $211.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Republic Services from $213.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $201.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Republic Services news, CEO Ark Jon Vander sold 5,446 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.10, for a total transaction of $1,002,608.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 85,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,669,303.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

