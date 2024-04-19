Rakuten Securities Inc. Makes New Investment in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis purchased a new position in shares of Vipshop during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vipshop during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vipshop during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vipshop by 243.5% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,140 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 2,226 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vipshop by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,781 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. 48.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vipshop alerts:

Vipshop Trading Down 1.3 %

Vipshop stock opened at $15.14 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.27. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $13.80 and a 12 month high of $20.19. The company has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 0.41.

Vipshop Announces Dividend

Vipshop ( NYSE:VIPS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The technology company reported $5.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $5.15. Vipshop had a return on equity of 23.19% and a net margin of 7.20%. The business had revenue of $34.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Vipshop’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.20%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Vipshop from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. HSBC dropped their price target on Vipshop from $22.90 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Vipshop from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Vipshop in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vipshop presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.13.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Vipshop

Vipshop Profile

(Free Report)

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers womenswear, menswear, sportswear, shoes and bags, accessories, baby and children products, skincare and cosmetics, home goods and other lifestyle products, and supermarket products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vipshop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vipshop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.