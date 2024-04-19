Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 1,930 Shares of Reverb ETF (BATS:RVRB)

Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Reverb ETF (BATS:RVRB – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 29,181 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,930 shares during the quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.29% of Reverb ETF worth $724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, GTS Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reverb ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $940,000.

Reverb ETF Stock Performance

RVRB stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.16. 32 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a market cap of $3.92 million, a PE ratio of 25.82 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.73 and a 200 day moving average of $24.90.

About Reverb ETF

The Reverb ETF (RVRB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of approximately 500 of the largest companies listed in the US. It weights companies based on market sentiment through a proprietary web-based algorithm. RVRB was launched on Nov 4, 2022 and is managed by Penserra Capital Management.

