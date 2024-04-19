Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Position in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR)

Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,507 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the quarter. Enstar Group comprises approximately 1.1% of Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enstar Group were worth $738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Mariner LLC lifted its position in Enstar Group by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,586 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Enstar Group by 83.3% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 121 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Enstar Group by 60.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 176 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Enstar Group by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,736 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Enstar Group by 5.1% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,471 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESGR traded up $5.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $282.31. 17,539 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,779. Enstar Group Limited has a 12-month low of $225.81 and a 12-month high of $312.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $293.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $275.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.66.

Enstar Group ( NASDAQ:ESGR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The insurance provider reported $31.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $186.00 million during the quarter. Enstar Group had a net margin of 78.24% and a return on equity of 24.87%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Enstar Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th.

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies and portfolios in run-off in Bermuda and internationally. It engages in the run-off property and casualty; other reinsurance; life and catastrophe; and legacy underwriting businesses; as well as investment activities. The company also provides consulting services, including claims inspection, claims validation, reinsurance asset collection, syndicate management, and IT consulting services to the insurance and reinsurance industry.

