Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Sells 453 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,324 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 453 shares during the quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,690,606 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,329,237,000 after buying an additional 2,050,089 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,461,267,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,138,824 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,483,733,000 after purchasing an additional 78,901 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 107,710.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,080,039 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,012,147,000 after purchasing an additional 5,075,327 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 189.5% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,798,268 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $581,592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,831,727 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.
Lowe’s Companies Trading Up 0.3 %
Shares of LOW stock traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $229.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,342,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,535,643. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $181.85 and a one year high of $262.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $239.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $218.46.
Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 23rd. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 33.43%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $199.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Gordon Haskett restated a “hold” rating and set a $245.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $252.52.
View Our Latest Analysis on LOW
Lowe’s Companies Profile
Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Lowe’s Companies
- What does consumer price index measure?
- Comprehensive Analysis of PayPal Stock
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- Intuitive Surgical Stock Can Trend Much Higher This Year
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- Alibaba Stock Analysis: Insights, Trends, and Future Predictions
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.