Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. Has $269,000 Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. trimmed its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 38 shares during the quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 43,111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,070,000 after acquiring an additional 3,144 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 2,589 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $785,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $680,000. Finally, Autumn Glory Partners LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC now owns 5,707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWF opened at $322.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $85.44 billion, a PE ratio of 36.72 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $331.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $305.47. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $239.23 and a twelve month high of $340.83.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

