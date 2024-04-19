iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT) Shares Purchased by HF Advisory Group LLC

HF Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,705 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. HF Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 69.9% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000.

NYSEARCA:USRT opened at $49.39 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.05. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 26.66 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a 52-week low of $43.76 and a 52-week high of $55.40.

About iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF

The iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (USRT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit \u002F Equity REITs – INV index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed REITs USRT was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

