Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. Has $535,000 Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. lessened its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,654 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 725 shares during the quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PYPL. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 110,462.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,136,071 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,220,431,000 after acquiring an additional 17,120,572 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter worth $1,022,333,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 122.0% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,230,481 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $720,555,000 after acquiring an additional 3,424,122 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,771,095 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $718,755,000 after acquiring an additional 2,862,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 420.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,238,980 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $190,371,000 after acquiring an additional 2,616,774 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $62.10 on Friday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $50.25 and a one year high of $76.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.17, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.45.

Insider Buying and Selling at PayPal

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.12. PayPal had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 20.84%. The business had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Frank Keller sold 7,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $466,079.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,430 shares in the company, valued at $1,420,795.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of PayPal from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of PayPal from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of PayPal from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Twenty-three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.47.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

