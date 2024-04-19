Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. Has $489,000 Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. decreased its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,876 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 122,639 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $31,967,000 after purchasing an additional 2,838 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 60.1% during the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 7,992 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,083,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Finally, Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

BA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Boeing from $235.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Boeing from $265.00 to $230.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Edward Jones cut shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Melius reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Boeing from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $229.35.

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $170.24 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $191.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $207.28. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $167.53 and a 1-year high of $267.54.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $22.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.14 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.75) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

