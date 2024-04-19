Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. Cuts Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. decreased its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 16.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,867 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 585 shares during the quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $402,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PSX. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in Phillips 66 in the second quarter worth $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its position in Phillips 66 by 134.8% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 263 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Phillips 66 in the first quarter worth $32,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 82.1% in the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 306 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE:PSX opened at $153.31 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $154.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $89.74 and a 12-month high of $174.08. The firm has a market cap of $65.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.37.

Phillips 66 Increases Dividend

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.72. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 22.10% and a net margin of 4.68%. The firm had revenue of $38.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.30 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 13.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This is a positive change from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is currently 27.15%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 7,200 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.26, for a total value of $1,132,272.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,035,242.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 7,200 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.26, for a total value of $1,132,272.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,035,242.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert W. Pease purchased 682 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $146.58 per share, for a total transaction of $99,967.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $278,502. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,056 shares of company stock valued at $5,272,681 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PSX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank raised their price target on Phillips 66 from $148.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Phillips 66 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com cut Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Phillips 66 from $169.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $179.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.00.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

