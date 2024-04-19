Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. Boosts Stock Holdings in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. raised its holdings in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,755 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings in Atkore were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Teza Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Atkore by 9.2% in the third quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Atkore by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 629,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,707,000 after acquiring an additional 12,189 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Atkore by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 564,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,301,000 after acquiring an additional 19,876 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Atkore in the third quarter valued at approximately $594,000. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Atkore by 7.2% in the third quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 69,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,439,000 after acquiring an additional 4,711 shares during the period.

Get Atkore alerts:

Atkore Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of ATKR opened at $171.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.96. Atkore Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.14 and a fifty-two week high of $194.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $169.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $151.99.

Atkore Dividend Announcement

Atkore ( NYSE:ATKR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $1.04. The firm had revenue of $798.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $777.05 million. Atkore had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 46.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.51 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Atkore Inc. will post 15.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 27th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 26th. Atkore’s payout ratio is 7.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ATKR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Atkore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $187.00 target price on shares of Atkore in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Atkore from $176.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ATKR

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider John W. Pregenzer sold 6,548 shares of Atkore stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.49, for a total value of $1,037,792.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,822,850.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Atkore news, CEO William E. Jr. Waltz sold 43,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.48, for a total transaction of $6,912,194.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,434,743.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John W. Pregenzer sold 6,548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.49, for a total transaction of $1,037,792.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,430 shares in the company, valued at $4,822,850.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 148,464 shares of company stock valued at $25,124,751 over the last three months. 2.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Atkore

(Free Report)

Atkore Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical, mechanical, safety, and infrastructure products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers conduits, cables, and installation accessories. It also designs and manufactures protection and reliability solutions for critical infrastructure, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Atkore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atkore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.