Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. Acquires 2,750 Shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Free Report) by 15.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,385 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares during the quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 14,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 95,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. XML Financial LLC increased its stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 38,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 2,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter.

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Price Performance

QYLD opened at $17.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.62 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.43. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF has a 1 year low of $16.25 and a 1 year high of $18.16.

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Dividend Announcement

About Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $0.178 per share. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.14%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th.

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe NASDAQ-100 BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on those stocks to collect the premiums. QYLD was launched on Dec 12, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

