e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) Shares Purchased by Orion Capital Management LLC

Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) by 490.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 590 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC’s holdings in e.l.f. Beauty were worth $85,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 33,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,906,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 66.4% in the 4th quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 390.2% during the 4th quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $141.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $168.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Raymond James lifted their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $225.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.33.

e.l.f. Beauty Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock opened at $158.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $186.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.16. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.80 and a 1-year high of $221.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $270.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.66 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 28.98% and a net margin of 14.53%. Analysts predict that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 23,519 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.89, for a total transaction of $4,677,693.91. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,165,713.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other e.l.f. Beauty news, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.16, for a total value of $120,071.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 83,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,829,837.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 23,519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.89, for a total value of $4,677,693.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,165,713.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 178,081 shares of company stock valued at $30,457,064. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

