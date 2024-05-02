Certuity LLC Invests $245,000 in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Certuity LLC acquired a new position in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,378 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in PulteGroup by 111.7% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 7,163 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $739,000 after acquiring an additional 3,780 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of PulteGroup by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 39,433 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Omnia Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in PulteGroup in the fourth quarter valued at $214,000. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in PulteGroup during the fourth quarter worth about $1,379,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in PulteGroup in the 4th quarter worth about $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at PulteGroup

In other news, VP Brien P. O’meara sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.09, for a total value of $206,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 15,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,586,452.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on PulteGroup from $106.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group lowered PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $93.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on PulteGroup from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PulteGroup currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.73.

PulteGroup Stock Performance

NYSE:PHM opened at $111.82 on Thursday. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.70 and a 1-year high of $121.07. The stock has a market cap of $23.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.95, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $111.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.41.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The construction company reported $3.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 25.81% and a net margin of 16.63%. PulteGroup’s quarterly revenue was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.63 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 12.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PulteGroup announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, January 30th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to purchase up to 6.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

