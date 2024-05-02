Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX) Shares Acquired by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 26.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,628 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,081 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $2,845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 13.3% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 469,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,480,000 after acquiring an additional 149,681 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 87.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 14,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 6,749 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 79,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,805,000 after purchasing an additional 20,438 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:BNDX opened at $48.41 on Thursday. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $47.30 and a 1 year high of $51.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.81 and a 200-day moving average of $48.85.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Total International Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be issued a $0.0892 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 1st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

