Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.90-$0.97 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.93. Brandywine Realty Trust also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.900-0.970 EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a hold rating and a $5.50 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.63.

NYSE:BDN opened at $4.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $731.29 million, a P/E ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 1.27. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $3.42 and a 52 week high of $5.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.36 and its 200-day moving average is $4.51.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.34). Brandywine Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 40.61% and a negative return on equity of 14.19%. The company had revenue of $126.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 4th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 3rd. Brandywine Realty Trust’s payout ratio is -49.18%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BDN. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 86.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 3,279 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming lifted its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 49.2% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 7,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,320 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Brandywine Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Brandywine Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. 87.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia and Austin markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 160 properties and 22.6 million square feet as of September 30, 2023 which excludes assets held for sale.

