Howe & Rusling Inc. Has $326,000 Stock Position in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV)

Howe & Rusling Inc. reduced its position in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,017 shares of the company’s stock after selling 219 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 2,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF during the fourth quarter worth $124,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF during the fourth quarter worth $216,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 9.0% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Finally, MWA Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF during the third quarter worth $253,000.

Shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF stock opened at $61.54 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.90. ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF has a 12 month low of $51.23 and a 12 month high of $58.30. The stock has a market cap of $750.79 million, a PE ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 0.96.

The ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (SMDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap stocks with a 10-year record of increasing dividends. Stocks are equally weighted. SMDV was launched on Feb 5, 2015 and is managed by ProShares.

