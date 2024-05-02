Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Purchases 225 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,258 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $2,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 35,102 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $17,947,000 after purchasing an additional 2,473 shares during the last quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,315,000. Chase Investment Counsel Corp acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter worth $2,672,000. Choreo LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 803 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,976,000. 85.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Lululemon Athletica

In other news, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt bought 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $389.29 per share, with a total value of $272,503.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,645. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial cut their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $561.00 to $498.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $531.00 to $509.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $525.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. HSBC dropped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $500.00 to $405.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $408.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $476.57.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LULU opened at $354.40 on Thursday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52-week low of $326.93 and a 52-week high of $516.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $405.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $438.38. The stock has a market cap of $44.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.30.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The apparel retailer reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.00 by $0.29. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 16.11% and a return on equity of 44.41%. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica Profile

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

