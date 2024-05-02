Cozad Asset Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 21.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,831 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 945.2% in the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 4,641 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 2,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 12,721,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,754,714,000 after buying an additional 231,256 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 6.4% during the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 120,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,635,000 after buying an additional 7,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank Sioux Falls raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 26,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,905,000 after acquiring an additional 6,027 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $155.94 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $111.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $131.42 and a 52-week high of $163.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.95.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

