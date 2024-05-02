iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Sold by Cozad Asset Management Inc.

Cozad Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 218 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $849,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 7,295.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 5,713,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,519,758,000 after buying an additional 5,636,327 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 18.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,848,988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,343,593,000 after acquiring an additional 3,765,550 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 29,857.6% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,699,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $818,493,000 after acquiring an additional 2,690,769 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $613,391,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 207,223.3% during the 3rd quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 1,548,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $411,940,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547,958 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF opened at $321.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $241.41 and a 52 week high of $340.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $331.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $309.00.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

