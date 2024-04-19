SAB Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SABS) Receives Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of SAB Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SABS – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $6.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Chardan Capital reiterated a buy rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of SAB Biotherapeutics in a report on Tuesday.

Get SAB Biotherapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on SAB Biotherapeutics

SAB Biotherapeutics Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of SAB Biotherapeutics

SABS stock opened at $4.41 on Tuesday. SAB Biotherapeutics has a 1 year low of $4.00 and a 1 year high of $11.90. The company has a quick ratio of 5.45, a current ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.13.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SABS. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SAB Biotherapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SAB Biotherapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SAB Biotherapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of SAB Biotherapeutics by 319.0% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 88,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 67,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SAB Biotherapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $93,000. 7.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SAB Biotherapeutics

(Get Free Report)

SAB Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of immunotherapies based on human antibodies. It has applied advanced genetic engineering and antibody science to develop transchromosomic bovine herds that produce fully human antibodies targeted at infectious diseases and immune and autoimmune disorders, including infectious diseases, influenza, CDI, type 1 diabetes, organ transplantation, and oncology, as well as immunology, gastroenterology, and respiratory diseases.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SAB Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAB Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.