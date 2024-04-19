SFE Investment Counsel Takes Position in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

SFE Investment Counsel purchased a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC increased its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 80.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 545.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 1,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Get CRISPR Therapeutics alerts:

CRISPR Therapeutics Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ CRSP opened at $56.00 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.34. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 52-week low of $37.55 and a 52-week high of $91.10.

Insider Transactions at CRISPR Therapeutics

CRISPR Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CRSP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $201.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.72 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3253.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.41) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 19,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.91, for a total value of $1,173,157.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,468,589.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other CRISPR Therapeutics news, General Counsel James R. Kasinger sold 1,913 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.67, for a total transaction of $152,408.71. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 57,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,570,747.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 19,582 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.91, for a total transaction of $1,173,157.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,122 shares in the company, valued at $12,468,589.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 133,992 shares of company stock valued at $9,157,835. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CRSP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 15th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $82.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.29.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CRSP

CRISPR Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.