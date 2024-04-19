Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group Sells 450 Shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lowered its stake in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,323,536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,063,319,000 after purchasing an additional 844,330 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in CMS Energy by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,327,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $371,740,000 after buying an additional 82,454 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in CMS Energy by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,285,926 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $384,994,000 after buying an additional 124,854 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in CMS Energy by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,992,116 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $367,797,000 after buying an additional 1,095,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in CMS Energy by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,663,108 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $247,658,000 after buying an additional 317,682 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.78, for a total transaction of $202,230.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 68,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,985,144.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CMS Energy Stock Performance

Shares of CMS stock opened at $58.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. CMS Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $49.87 and a 12-month high of $63.76.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 11.89%. CMS Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. Analysts expect that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CMS Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. This is a positive change from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is 68.44%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CMS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on CMS Energy from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on CMS Energy from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Guggenheim raised CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn lowered CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on CMS Energy from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.73.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

