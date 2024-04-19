Stratis Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $60,157.12 (STRAX)

Stratis (STRAX) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 19th. One Stratis coin can now be purchased for $0.0830 or 0.00000129 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Stratis has traded down 19.8% against the US dollar. Stratis has a total market cap of $21.46 million and $60,157.12 worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,086.77 or 0.04782852 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000730 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.27 or 0.00054645 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.56 or 0.00021014 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.60 or 0.00008675 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.53 or 0.00011672 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.27 or 0.00012818 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0836 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00003359 BTC.

Stratis Coin Profile

Stratis (CRYPTO:STRAX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 130,635,514 coins. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Stratis’ official website is stratisplatform.com. Stratis’ official message board is www.stratisplatform.com/news. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Stratis

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis (STRAX) is the native cryptocurrency token of the Stratis platform, a blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) provider that enables organizations to develop, test, and deploy blockchain-based applications using the .NET framework. STRAX is used to compensate participants who support the network by staking, pay for transaction fees, and run smart contracts on the platform. The Stratis platform and its STRAX token were founded by Chris Trew, an entrepreneur with a background in enterprise IT and cloud computing.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stratis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stratis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

